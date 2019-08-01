Leeds target Premier League push as C’ship starts

LONDON: Marcelo Bielsa has another chance to deliver Premier League football to the success-starved fans of Leeds United after falling agonisingly short last season, as the Championship starts this weekend.

The charismatic 64-year-old Argentine, idolised by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, gave the three-time English champions a boost by agreeing to stay on for a second campaign. Leeds start their latest bid to escape the second tier on Sunday against Bristol City after the bitter disappointment of letting slip a 2-0 aggregate lead against Derby in the play-off semi-finals in May.

Derby should once again be strong after replacing replaced Frank Lampard, who left to manage Chelsea, with former Dutch star Phillip Cocu.The relegated Premier League trio of Cardiff, Fulham and Huddersfield, will be buoyed by parachute payments, but the last side to go straight back were Newcastle, after they slipped out of the top flight in 2016. West Brom, who reached the play-offs in May are positioned to make a strong push under former West Ham and Croatia manager Slaven Bilic.

But fallen giants Leeds, missing from the Premier League since 2004, are the early favourites to complete their journey back to the top flight.Bielsa, who has kept faith with most of the squad from last season, also bringing in Portugal international winger Helder Costa on loan from Premier League side Wolves, has been succinct in his appraisal of their chances of success.

The goal of automatic promotion has been hammered out in no uncertain terms by the club hierarchy.Italian owner Andrea Radrizzani has stayed put, having denied rumours he was trying to sell the club.

At least Bielsa’s famously tough training regime will not be the shock it was on his arrival last year.Cocu is taking charge of a Derby side brimming with young talent and will seek to inspire the players after the disappointment of defeat in the play-off final against Aston Villa.

The 48-year-old Dutchman, capped 101 times, is seeking to restore lustre to his CV after a brief, traumatic, stay with Turkish outfit Fenerbahce following a successful spell in the PSV Eindhoven dug-out.

“Over the last few years the club has tried to build something and I want to continue this process, this philosophy,” he said. “I have the feeling it’s a good fit and a good moment to step in.” Bilic, another high-profile appointment, is bullish about West Brom’s chances, describing them as a “massive club”.