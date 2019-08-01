Inzi, Arthur and Sarfraz to appear before Cricket Committee today

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket Board has called former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to appear before the PCB Cricket Committee to discuss the causes of the team’s performance in the World Cup.

The Cricket Committee meeting will start at 5 pm on Friday (August 2) at the Gaddafi Stadium. The PCB said on Thursday that the role of the committee is of an advisory panel whose remit is to make recommendations to the PCB Chairman, who is believed to be taking decision in consultation with his Managing Director Wasim Khan.

Wasim Khan will preside over the cricket committee meeting which includes former men’s and women’s teams’ captains Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Urooj Mumtaz. Also giving their input in the meeting will be Zakir Khan (Director International Cricket and Committee Secretary), Mudassar Nazar (Director Academies) and Haroon Rashid (Director Domestic Cricket). Wasim Akram, who is not in Pakistan, will join the meeting via video link while rest of members will attend in person.

The committee will review of the Pakistan men’s and women’s cricket teams performances and make recommendations to the PCB Chairman. The most pressing issue, however, is regarding the future of Mickey Arthur who is the head coach of the Pakistan men’s team side till August 15.