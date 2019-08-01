Osimhen makes Lille switch

LILLE, France: Nigeria international forward Victor Osimhen has joined Lille from Belgian side Charleroi on a five-year deal, the French club announced Thursday.Osimhen, 20, was part of the Nigeria squad that finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations, and scored 20 goals in 36 appearances for Charleroi last season.The arrival of Osimhen, for a fee that reportedly could rise to 14 million euros ($15.5 million), comes with Lille on the verge of selling Nicolas Pepe and Rafael Leao to Arsenal and AC Milan respectively.Lille finished second to Paris Saint-Germain last season and qualified for the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2012-13.