Bleed Green to support wrestler Inam to prepare for Olympics

LAHORE: A fundraiser has been launched by Shoaib Malik’ social welfare organisation Bleed Green to support national champion wrestler Inam Butt’s bid to represent Pakistan in next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

The Gujranwala-born wrestler has an impressive CV but has often struggled to get funds. Inam won gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, bronze at the 2014 Asian Beach Games, gold medals at the 2016 South Asian Games and 2016 Asian Beach Games, silver at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, gold at the 2017 World Beach Wrestling Championships, silver at the 2017 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, gold medal at the 2018 World Beach Wrestling Championships and silver medal at the 2019 World Beach Wrestling Championship.

The athlete now has his eyes set on next year’s Olympics in Japan but first needs to ensure his qualification for the mega event. He is in need of Rs5 million in funding to cover training, food, travel and accommodation till next year.