Sonny Bill says no ‘pressure’ to reach WC

WELLINGTON: Star centre Sonny Bill Williams has bristled at suggestions he is under pressure to make New Zealand’s World Cup squad after being told to sit out the All Blacks’ Bledisloe Cup opener next week.

The 33-year-old has endured an injury-plagued Super Rugby season as rivals for a midfield spot have flourished, raising doubts about whether he remains an automatic selection for the defending champions.

The two-time World Cup winner played for 60 minutes in last weekend’s draw against South Africa and coach Steve Hansen has shown faith by including him in the 34-man squad for the two Tests against Australia. But Hansen also told Williams to miss the first clash with the Wallabies in Perth on August 10 and instead work on his fitness playing provincial rugby with Counties Manukau.The 52-Test veteran, who had knee surgery in April, downplayed the significance of the issues he is facing.