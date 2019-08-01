Players of all formats to be preferred for central contacts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) think-tank, that met Thursday to decide on doling out annual central contracts to cricketers, was more titled towards those having the ability to play in all formats of the game rather than selected one.

The meeting, which was chaired by PCB M Managing Director Wasim Khan, was also attended by three directors, Zakir Khan, Muddassar Nazar, Haroon Rashid and coach Mickey Arthur in principle got agreed to pick those players for central contracts who have the ability and potential to represent the country in all formats.

“Nothing has been finalised as yet but the matter of fact is that those players will be preferred for the annual contracts who are in a position to play all formats rather than selected one. There will not be any surprises and those having genuine case are expected to get the contracts,” a source confirmed to The News. Pakistan are to play six Tests, nine T20s and couple of one-dayers during the coming season. “Since, it is the start of the Test Championship, players having good chances of making it to the Test teams are to be preferred.”