Svitolina, Sabalenka outplay opponents

SAN FRANCISCO: Top seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus advanced to the quarter-finals of the WTA San Jose hardcourt tournament with straight-set victories Wednesday.
Svitolina defeated Russia’s Darya Kasatkina 6-3, 6-1 while Sabalenka dispatched American Coco Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-3.Seventh-ranked Svitolina booked a last-eight date against Greek seventh seed Maria Sakkari, who eliminated Japan’s Mayo Hibi 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
It was Svitolina’s first match since Wimbledon, where she became the first woman from her homeland to reach a Grand Slam semifinal, and she improved to 5-0 against Kasatkina. “I played quite a solid match for my first match on hardcourts,” Svitolina said. “I’m excited for all the matches here and overall this part of the season.”
Sabalenka, ranked 10th, advanced to a quarter-final against Spanish sixth seed Carla Suarez Navarro, who rallied past American Bethanie Mattek-Sands 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Mattek-Sands defeated fellow wildcard Venus Williams in the opening round.
WTA San Jose tournament results (x denotes seeding):
2nd rd: Elina Svitolina (UKR x1) bt Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 6-3, 6-1
Maria Sakkari (GRE x7) bt Mayo Hibi (JPN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 6-3, 6-3
Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x6) bt Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
