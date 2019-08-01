Smith shows his class on Test return

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Australia’s Steve Smith marked his return to Test cricket with a hundred on the opening day of the Ashes series against England at Edgbaston on Thursday.

The former captain was playing his first match at this level since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year. Australia were struggling at 17-2 when Smith walked into bat after current captain Tim Paine won the toss. But Smith, with just last man Nathan Lyon for company, completed his 24th Test century and ninth against England when he cover-drove all-rounder Ben Stokes for his ninth four in 184 balls faced.

Earlier, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes tore through Australia’s batting line-up on the opening day of the first Ashes Test on Thursday, with Steve Smith fighting a lone battle to keep the rampant World Cup winners at bay.

The visitors were struggling at 154-8 at tea in the game at Edgbaston, with Broad (4-38) and Woakes (3-35) sharing seven wickets between them.Smith, one of three Australia players returning to Test action after serving lengthy bans for ball-tampering, was unbeaten on 66 as rain started to fall during the interval. England’s performance was especially impressive given James Anderson, their all-time leading Test wicket-taker, bowled just four overs before going for a scan on a right calf injury.

Australia struggled to combat the moving ball in English conditions but the true worth of their score will only become apparent when England, shot out for just 85 by Ireland at Lord’s last week, bat. Joe Root’s buoyant side are looking to round off an already memorable season by completing a World Cup and Ashes double. Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss for the Ashes holders, looking to win their first Test series away to England in 18 years, and took the bold decision to bat first.

A partisan crowd booed the visitors when they walked out for the pre-match anthem ceremony. David Warner and Smith at least knew what to expect, having been given similar rough treatment during the recent World Cup, which saw England beat defending champions Australia in an Edgbaston semi-final. Dangerous left-handed opener Warner was lbw to Broad for two and did not bother with a review, even though technology suggested the ball would have missed leg stump. As the initial exultant cheers from the crowd at an early wicket died down, Warner was subjected to a prolonged chorus of boos on his walk back to the pavilion, with spectators in the Hollies Stand waving strips of sandpaper and shouting “cheerio”.

Fellow opener Cameron Bancroft, who was banned along with Smith and Warner after he applied sandpaper to the ball during a Test in Cape Town last year, hit two boundaries but then edged a fine Broad delivery that bounced and cut away to England captain Root at first slip.

The combination of Bancroft departing and Smith walking in to bat prompted the loudest jeers of the morning. Usman Khawaja then departed for 13, caught behind by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow off Woakes although, in an innings where the umpires had several decisions overturned, England needed a review to confirm a dismissal that left Australia 35-3.

Brief Scores: Australia 154/9 (Steven Smith 131*, Travis Head 35; Stuart Broad 4-71, Chris Woakes 3-52).