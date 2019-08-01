Syria regime agrees conditionally to Idlib truce

DAMASCUS: The Syrian government has agreed to a truce in the northwestern region of Idlib on condition a Turkish-Russian buffer-zone deal is implemented, state news agency SANA reported Thursday. It cited a military source who announced the regime´s “approval for a ceasefire in the deescalation zone in Idlib starting from tonight” on the condition jihadists and rebels withdraw forces and weaponry from a buffer zone as per a September accord struck in the Russian resort of Sochi. Russia welcomed a decision by the Syrian government to agree to a truce in the northwestern region of Idlib, Moscow´s Syria envoy said. “Of course, we welcome the Syrian government´s decision to introduce a truce,” Alexander Lavrentyev was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency after the first day of peace talks in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan.