Iran says sanctions show US ‘afraid’ of top diplomat

TEHRAN: Iran´s President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday mocked a US decision to impose sanctions on his top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif, saying it showed Washington was “afraid” of the foreign minister as tensions again flare between the arch-enemies. The US Treasury said the sanctions would freeze any of Zarif´s assets in the United States or controlled by US entities, as well as squeeze his ability to function as a globe-trotting diplomat. “They are afraid of our foreign minister´s interviews,” Rouhani said in a televised speech, referring to a recent round of interviews Zarif gave to foreign media in New York. “It is completely clear that the foundations of the White House have been shaken by the words and logic of an informed, devoted and diplomatic individual.

“They are doing childish things now,” Rouhani said on a visit to the northwestern city of Tabriz. “Our enemies are so helpless that they have lost the ability to act and think wisely.” Iran´s powerful Revolutionary Guards called the designation “absurd” and thanked Zarif for his service. “Americans have once again shown their anger at the Islamic Revolution’s inspiring... discourse and made evident their enmity towards Iran´s system and proud nation,” said a statement on the Guards´ official website. The designation of Zarif under the same sanctions already applied to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is the latest in a series of US moves against Iran.

Zarif is expected to be able to continue to visit the United Nations in New York, albeit under tight restrictions. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement that “Zarif implements the reckless agenda of Iran´s supreme leader, and is the regime´s primary spokesperson around the world.”

“The United States is sending a clear message to the Iranian regime that its recent behaviour is completely unacceptable,” he said. The arch-foes have been locked in a battle of nerves since President Donald Trump withdrew the US from a landmark 2015 deal placing limits on Iran´s nuclear programme and began reimposing sanctions. The situation has worsened since the Trump administration stepped up its campaign of “maximum pressure” against Iran this year, with drones downed and tankers mysteriously attacked in Gulf waters.