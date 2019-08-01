close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
AFP
August 2, 2019

Kushner meets Egypt’s Sisi for Mideast peace plan talks

World

AFP
August 2, 2019

CAIRO: US President Donald Trump´s advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner met Thursday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo to discuss Washington´s plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Both sides discussed “ways to consolidate peace and stability in the region in light of the instability it suffers from,” the Egyptian presidency said in a statement. “Kushner recounted the contacts the US delegation had made with various parties to set the negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis back on track,” it added. The US envoy is on a regional tour which has already taken him to Jordan and Israel to discuss the controversial peace plan, already rejected by the Palestinians. Kushner was accompanied by Trump´s Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt to Cairo, a day after separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan´s King Abdullah II.

The economic aspects of Kushner´s initiative were unveiled at a Bahrain meeting in June, floating the prospect of $50 billion worth of investment into a stagnant Palestinian economy. But the “opportunity of the century”, as Kushner dubs it, has so far failed to address key Palestinian demands such as the establishment of their own independent state. Sisi´s office stressed Egypt´s committment to a “two-state solution and the building of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital”.Egypt and Jordan are the only two Arab nations to have diplomatic relations with Israel, and both sent mid-level officials to the Bahrain meeting.

