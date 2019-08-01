Pompeo says US not asking ASEAN allies to ‘choose’ on China

BANGKOK: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted Thursday that Washington was not asking Southeast Asian nations to “choose” between his country and rival power China, as he trailed a rebooted security and trade strategy at a Bangkok summit. The denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, a bitter trade war between the superpowers and open access to contested seas dominated talks between Pompeo and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of a meeting of Southeast Asia´s top diplomats.

In comments on Thursday evening Pompeo urged the 10-members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to continue “to speak out against Chinese coercion in South China Sea”. That was a reference to the Chinese military build-up in the disputed sea. Pompeo is in Bangkok wielding a message of reassurance to Asian allies that the US remains a key power in the region, despite China cementing its economic and political primacy over an area it regards as its backyard. The US-China rivalry is framed by a trade war that has cramped global growth and seeded uncertainty across Asia´s economies. Pompeo and Wang held brief talks, both later playing down the rift between their nations, with Wang describing the meeting as a “deep communication” that “helped to increase our mutual understanding”. “There may be various kinds of issues and problems between China and the United States,” he said. “But no matter how many problems... we all need to sit down and continue to communicate.”

In a tweet Pompeo said he had “an in-depth exchange of views” with Wang — including on North Korea — adding “when it advances U.S. interests, we are ready to cooperate with China”. Pompeo also insisted the US was not prodding Southeast Asian nations to “choose between countries”. “Our engagement in this region has not been and will not be a zero-sum exercise,” he said in short remarks at the opening of a meeting with the 10-member ASEAN states. China on Thursday said it had begun buying more US farm goods, a day after trade negotiations resumed in Shanghai in a bid to find a way through the tit-for-tat tariff war.

Among the tension points with China is the South China Sea, an area Beijing believes to be its orbit and outside the US sphere of influence. China is accused of deploying warships, militarising outposts and ramming fishing vessels in contested waters, one of the world´s key shipping routes and which the US is desperate to keep open.