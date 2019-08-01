Russia arrests five in mass unrest probe

MOSCOW: Russian investigators said Thursday they had detained five people as part of a criminal probe into mass unrest after thousands took to the streets last week to demand fair elections. The investigation into mass unrest, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and violence against police, comes as critics accuse the authorities of trying to crush a new wave of protests. Authorities launched the clampdown as opposition politicians are fighting to get on the ballot for a Moscow parliament election in September amid anger over worsening living standards and President Vladimir Putin’s falling approval ratings. The investigators said Thursday more than 10 people had been identified who helped organise and participated in a July 27 unauthorised rally in central Moscow.