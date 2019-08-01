Turtle embryos play a part in determining own sex

WASHINGTON: For some turtle species, the temperature of eggs determines whether the offspring are male or female — a trait which scientists feared could leave the reptiles vulnerable to extinction from climate change. But a team of researchers in China and Australia have found the embryos can move around inside their eggs to find a “Goldilocks Zone” where it´s neither too hot nor too cold, thus playing a role in determining their own sex. Their paper, published on Thursday in Current Biology, described the mechanism as an evolutionary buffer against climate change that may have helped the species survive more severe fluctuations in Earth´s deep past. “Our research shows that a reptile embryo is not just a passive victim of global warming, but may control their own sex fate to some degree,” co-author Wei-Guo Du, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, told AFP. The team previously demonstrated that reptile embryos could move around within their egg for thermoregulation, and wanted to learn if this behavior had a big enough impact to determine sex.