Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Newsdesk
August 2, 2019

Russia senses US wants pretext for Persian Gulf conflict: RIA

World

N
Newsdesk
August 2, 2019

MOSCOW:- Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday it had the impression that the United States was looking for a pretext for conflict in the Persian Gulf, the RIA news agency reported. “Events there are really moving to a dangerous point and there are risks of a large-scale military clash,” RIA cited foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying. “In principle we have the sense that Washington is simply looking for a pretext to whip up the situation, continue its aggressive rhetoric toward Iran, and to shift to a hotter more active phase of the conflict.” Zakharova told the same news briefing that a U.S. move to create a naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz looked like a crude attempt to pressure Iran.

