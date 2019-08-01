Imad Wasim getting married this month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim is the latest cricketer to be getting hitched this month, Geo News reported.

The 30-year old is tying the knot with London-based Sania Ashfaq in a ceremony in Islamabad on August 26. Imad, who is currently playing for Nottinghamshire in the T20 Vitality Blast, shared his wedding plans: “I will get a week’s break from my professional commitments for the marriage ceremony and will rejoin Nottinghamshire for the remaining matches.”

Imad and Sania are said to have known each other for quite some time. Fast bowler Hasan Ali is also getting married this month, to Dubai-based Indian national Shamia Arzoo. He said in a tweet that the wedding was “not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it”.