PCB ‘won’t rush into any decisions’: MD

By News Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Director Wasim Khan has said the cricket committee “will not rush into any decisions based on knee-jerk reactions” when it meets today at Gaddafi Stadium in a moot that will determine the future coaching direction and leadership of Pakistan cricket.

The committee, led by Khan, includes former Test captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Wasim Akram and former women’s captain Urooj Mumtaz. The committee would review the performances of the men’s, women’s, and U19 side’s over the past three years.

The most pressing issue, however, is regarding the future of Mickey Arthur, who is the head coach of the Pakistan men’s side till August 15.

“We have some tough decisions to make,” Khan told PTV Sports on Wednesday. “There cannot be any knee-jerk reactions because the decisions that we make are going to have an impact on the future of Pakistan cricket.

“We will make impartial decisions. But, what we will have to decide is whether we have someone better for the head coach’s role in the country. If not, then do we bring someone from abroad or stick with the same person.”

The cricket committee, which will be submitting recommendations to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, will also decide on who will take the reins of the selection committee after Inzamam-ul-Haq decided against renewing his contract, which expired on July 31.

The composition of the selection panel, Khan hinted, might be different from the norm. “We need to think outside the box,” he said. “We are exploring different options regarding the appointment of the selection committee.

“You don’t need to have a traditional selection committee with four guys working under a chair and going out to have a look at the players. We can use our six provincial coaches as eyes for the chief selector. Those coaches can be asked to write reports on the opposition team and let the chair know if he has come across someone who needs to be kept on the radar.”

Khan also mentioned that the board planned to send top performing players to Australia and England ahead of the tours. Pakistan play Australia down under later this year in a two-match Test series. They tour England in the English summer next year.

“We get caught short when we tour Australia. To address it we are sending our batsmen earlier to Australia to prepare for the series. We are planning 12 months ahead of our tours,” he said.

“We are planning to send our top-three four players for county cricket ahead of our Test series against England in England next year. So when the series arrives, these guys are ready. We will look to provide them to the counties on a subsidy. But, this is the investment that we will have to make for Pakistan cricket.”