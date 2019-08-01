Solskjaer set to reveal captaincy decision ‘soon’

MANCHESTER: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there will be an announcement “soon” about the captaincy for the new season.

Last term’s club captain Antonio Valencia departed United this summer and the armband has been worn by four players during pre-season - David De Gea, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.

Tuesday’s 1-0 friendly win over Kristiansund in Norway saw goalkeeper De Gea skipper for the first 60 minutes and full-back Young, who regularly captained the side in 2018-19, then take over. Solskjaer was quoted on United’s official website as saying when asked whether De Gea would be made captain on a permanent basis: “We’ve got different captain types. There are vocal leaders and players like David, who has merit with what he’s done and he’ll play the majority of the games. We’ll announce something soon.”

Paul Pogba is another player who has donned the armband during Solskjaer’s reign, in the 2-1 FA Cup loss to Wolves in March. As well as the captaincy issue, there could also be news on the transfer front in the coming week.

United are being linked with Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, with it being reported that the Argentina international could be part of a swap deal that sees Romelu Lukaku go the other way.

Solskjaer refused to name names following the Kristiansund match but said of possible comings and goings “we’re working on one or two cases.”

The Red Devils have so far this summer signed defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and midfielder Daniel James from Swansea. When asked about his thoughts on the squad ahead of next week’s transfer deadline, Solskjaer told Sky Sports News on Thursday: “I think we’re looking good.”