Mahoor headed to Denmark for intensive training

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Mahoor Shahzad will be the only Pakistani badminton player to be sent to Denmark for one-month intensive training beginning next month, the Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) has said.

Mahoor won the Annapurna Corporate Invitational International Badminton Tournament Championships in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu last year. The intensive training will continue from September 1 to 30. Mahoor had earlier won the women’s singles title in Pakistan International Series 2017 in Islamabad in 2017.

“Mahoor stands 125th in the rankings and through training in Denmark her skills would be enhanced making her excel in international tournaments in future,” said PBF Secretary Wajid Ali Chaudhry, adding the federation would be footing $8,000 for her training at the academy through the Asia Olympic Project (AOP) Program. Mahoor has also been selected for the AOP Program to prepare for the Olympics.

The official said Pakistan would also be hosting the International Series Badminton Tournament in November which would also serve as a qualifying round for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. A total of 35 to 40 international teams would participate in the event at the Pakistan Sports Complex. “The event which would also serve as a qualifying round for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been approved by the Badminton World Federation (WBF) and Badminton Asia (BA),” he said, and added the series had also been included in the BWF events 2019 calendar.