close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 2, 2019

PSL in Balochistan

Newspost

 
August 2, 2019

The PCB has announced that some of the matches of the next season of the PSL will be played in Pakistan for those Pakistanis who cannot afford to attend the matches in Dubai. Why was no match declared to be played in Balochistan? Are we not Pakistanis? Don’t we have the right to watch matches live in the stadium like everyone else? Our Baloch cricketers are not part of the national team or given chances in the PSL. They have been awaiting the chance to show how capable they are. Our Baloch cricketers deserve to get the chance to see our international team’s playing style live to improve their own playing. Thus, it is the humble request of the Baloch cricketers to have some of the matches of the PSL played in Balochistan.

Adnan Maqsood

Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost