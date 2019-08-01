close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 2, 2019

Appropriate speeches

Newspost

 
August 2, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Name and shame’ (July 31) by Arshad M Khawaja. I had defended our PM Imran Khan in response to the letters published earlier blaming him for not speaking on important issues in his speech in Washington. I justified his input on corruption and money laundering. Pakistanis all over the world already know who plundered their wealth. Our PM has reiterated it enough that everyone knows by now.

However, the tone used by our leaders should not cross the limits of civility. Both the current government and the opposition parties have the right to point out any wrongdoings in a dignified manner. The PM also could have devoted more time to speaking about the housing scheme, education and other schemes which the government has started for our Naya Pakistan to give a new impetus to the Pakistanis to continue supporting our nation in its growth.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost