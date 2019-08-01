Appropriate speeches

This refers to the letter ‘Name and shame’ (July 31) by Arshad M Khawaja. I had defended our PM Imran Khan in response to the letters published earlier blaming him for not speaking on important issues in his speech in Washington. I justified his input on corruption and money laundering. Pakistanis all over the world already know who plundered their wealth. Our PM has reiterated it enough that everyone knows by now.

However, the tone used by our leaders should not cross the limits of civility. Both the current government and the opposition parties have the right to point out any wrongdoings in a dignified manner. The PM also could have devoted more time to speaking about the housing scheme, education and other schemes which the government has started for our Naya Pakistan to give a new impetus to the Pakistanis to continue supporting our nation in its growth.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA