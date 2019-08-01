tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan does not have a good reputation regarding air safety regulations. Occasionally, we face such accidents that take human lives. We lag behind in having common facilities like such disaster management systems.
We desperately require improvement in a proper surveillance system to avoid accidents in the future.
Iftikhar Mirza
Islamabad
