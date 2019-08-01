Reverse swing in the Senate

The wind blew in an unexpected direction in the Senate on Thursday, as members of the Upper House voted on a resolution moved by the opposition to remove the chairman of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, and replace him with Mir Hasil Bizenjo. In a somewhat bizarre sequence of events, with 100 out of 104 senators present for the vote, 64 stood up to indicate they would be voting with the opposition. However, as the votes were counted, the result was unexpected. Fifty votes were cast, according to the ballots polled for the removal of Sanjrani, and the motion was rejected, allowing him to retain his post. Fifty-three votes, or a simple majority in the House, were required to remove him from office.

So, what happened? Many have been left scratching their heads. We are told five votes were rejected. The nine additional votes that were expected to be cast for Sanjrani raise other questions which for the moment remain shrouded in mystery. Perhaps, time will unlock the secrets. For the present, leaders of the PTI, including Sanjrani himself, say that members of the opposition PML-N with 30 senators in the house and the PPP with 20 were both unhappy with their leaderships and may have voted against party lines. There had been no previous indication of such discord, but of course stranger things have happened in Pakistani politics. The opposition then decided to boycott the resolution moved by the government benches and the 40 senators on them against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla; this resolution too unsurprisingly failed, with only 32 votes cast in the absence of the bulk of members.

The PTI of course is jubilant. The opposition is obviously in an apparent state of some shock and anger – going by the presser given by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. An APC has been called by the opposition for next week; and both the PML-N and the PPP say they will name those from their parties who voted against their motion. There is also speculation from analysts that with the five discarded votes that could potentially have made the difference between Sanjrani staying and his exit, there may be another motion of no confidence against him moved in the coming few weeks. Naturally, strategy will be decided after discussion between the opposition parties. For now, we wait to see what impact it will have on politics in a country where there have been frequent allegations of horse-trading and worse.