Indian troops kill 11 Kashmiris in July

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops under their unabated acts of state terrorism killed 11 Kashmiris, including a minor girl and a woman, in the held territory during the last month of July. According to the data issued by the research section of Kashmir Media Service, during the last month nearly 80 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force and firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary personnel against peaceful protesters in the valley.

Besides, at least 46 Hurriyat leaders, activists and youths were arrested, including All Parties Hurriyat Conference chief spokesman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar. The troops damaged two residential houses during the period.