close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 2, 2019

Indian troops kill 11 Kashmiris in July

World

A
APP
August 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops under their unabated acts of state terrorism killed 11 Kashmiris, including a minor girl and a woman, in the held territory during the last month of July. According to the data issued by the research section of Kashmir Media Service, during the last month nearly 80 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force and firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary personnel against peaceful protesters in the valley.

Besides, at least 46 Hurriyat leaders, activists and youths were arrested, including All Parties Hurriyat Conference chief spokesman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar. The troops damaged two residential houses during the period.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World