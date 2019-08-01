Drowned girl Shukri’s family demand answers

LUTON: Following the tragic death of 12-year old British Somali Shukri Abdi in Bury, her family are demanding answers and will be holding a press conference to that effect on August 10.

The Justice4Shukri campaign, which comprises activists and family members of Abdi, will be holding the presser at the Jinnah Day Care Centre, 8 Alfred Street Bury BL9 7HE, United Kingdom.

According to media reports, Shukri drowned in the River Irwell in Greater Manchester on June 27. She was last seen in the river, parts of which are six metres deep. Shukri’s family said she could not swim and playing by the river was “out of character”. Police did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances in her death.

Prior to her death, Shukri, according to her family, was bullied at school. Shukri’s mother Zamzam Canab Ture has called for a probe into the incident.

A press release said Justice4Shukri started by Maz, Shabnam and Fay for Shukri Abdi who represent concerned members of the communities of Bury, Lancashire and all communities across the UK demand a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding that tragedy.