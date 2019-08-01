PM Imran telephones Saudi Crown Prince

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, while reaffirming the closeness of the bilateral fraternal ties, have reiterated their shared resolve to forge a stronger partnership, covering all aspects of the bilateral relations.

The bilateral ties were discussed as Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday evening. Khan offered his sincere condolence on the sad demise of the Crown Prince’s uncle Prince Bandar bin Abdul Aziz al Saud, a PM Office statement said.

Recalling recent visit of the Crown Prince to Pakistan, the Prime Minister conveyed thanks for Saudi Arabia’s strong political and economic support to Pakistan. The two leaders agreed to maintain close consultations on all issues of mutual interest. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also invited Prime Minister Khan to visit Saudi Arabia on the way to or back from the visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly session scheduled next month.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan expressed satisfaction on his successful visit to the US and acknowledged the vision of President Trump regarding peace in the region as well as bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US.

Chairing a high-level meeting held at PM Office to review the outcome of his visit to the US and summit level meeting, Khan said he was convinced that a robust bilateral Pak-US relationship would also add to the regional peace and stability, a PM Office statement said.

The meeting also discussed the measures to carry forward the decisions to the execution phase while staying in close coordination with US authorities with reference to President Trump’s visit to Pakistan.