Two hurt in Reading scaffolding collapse

READING: Two people were injured in a scaffolding collapse in Reading on Thursday as firefighters began using thermal imaging equipment to search for anyone who could be trapped.
Pictures posted online showed a section of scaffolding surrounding a large building had collapsed in Garrard Street, covering a section of road. Thames Valley Police advised people to avoid the area, with Garrard Street closed in both directions and congestion in Greyfriars Road.
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said initial emergency calls suggested there could be one or two people trapped. “We are currently at the scene assessing two people with non-life-threatening injuries,” he said. “The fire service are using their thermal imaging equipment to search the collapsed scaffolding to see if there is anyone trapped in that.”
A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident and are making initial inquiries.”
A firefighter at the scene said no-one had been found trapped under the wreckage so far. A fire engine has arrived, with the crew saying they are going to cut away metal scaffolding that is under tension. Images show a digger parked directly behind the collapsed part of the structure, which spills out on to the road.
The site was being demolished as part of a major redevelopment in the town centre and was previously used as retail and office space, Reading Council said.
