74pc Britons don’t expect UK-EU deal by Oct

LONDON: A new poll suggests that almost three-quarters of Britons do not expect Boris Johnson to be able to agree a deal with the EU before October 31.

The UK is due to leave the EU on Halloween at 11pm and the new Prime Minister has said this will happen “do or die”. Throughout the Tory leadership campaign, Johnson said his preference was still to leave the EU with a re-negotiated withdrawal agreement.

However, according to polling company Ipsos Mori, 74 per cent of Britons do not think the UK and the EU will be able to agree the terms of Britain’s exit by October 31. Meanwhile, just a third of voters are confident that Johnson will be able to “get a good deal” for Britain, with 64 per cent saying they are not confident. However, 60 per cent of Conservative supporters have confidence in the new Prime Minister to get a good deal.

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, 40 per cent of the public think that they understand what will happen “very well” or “fairly well” compared to 54 per cent that say “not well” or “not well at all”.

Johnson has enjoyed a poll bounce since entering Number 10, with a 25-point lead over Jeremy Corbyn when people were asked who would make the most capable Prime Minister. This lead has increased from 18 points last month, due to a small fall in the proportion of those choosing Corbyn.

As part of their monthly political monitor, Ipsos Mori asked a representative sample of 1,007 people various questions by telephone between July 26-30.