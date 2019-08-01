close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
August 2, 2019

Khaqan Abbasi's physical remand extended till Aug 15

August 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Thursday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further 14-day physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG agreement case.

The NAB officials produced the central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) before judge Muhammad Bashir. The NAB prosecutor apprised the court of the progress in investigation process and requested the judge to extend Abbasi’s physical remand. Accepting the NAB request, the court extended the PML-N leader’s remand till August 15 and directed the bureau officials to produce Abbasi on the said date. It may be mentioned here that the court had handed over Abbasi to the NAB custody on July 19 on a 13-day physical remand. Abbasi is facing allegations of handing over a tender worth Rs 220 billion to a company in which he himself was a shareholder.

