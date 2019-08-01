Pakistan gives formal offer to India for consular access to spy Jadhav

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Thursday Pakistan had made formal offer to India for consular access to its national Kulbhushan Jadhav for August 2 (today) and was awaiting response from the other side.

“We have formally offered India to have access to Jadhav in line with the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly press briefing. Indian navy commander Jadhav is in the custody of Pakistan since he was arrested from Balochistan on March 3, 2016 and later convicted by the military court on charges of terrorism and espionage on April 10, 2017. On May 8, 2017 India had approached the ICJ, which in its final verdict on July 17 this year asked Pakistan to provide consular access to the detained Indian national under Vienna Convention. The spokesman said Pakistan was awaiting response from India to its offer of consular access.

On India’s intent to revoke Article 35A of its Constitution, he said Pakistan would strongly oppose any move aimed at changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir contrary to the UN Security Council resolutions. The spokesman said India continued with its state policy of oppression against the people of Kashmir and mentioned that on this week’s ceasefire violations, Pakistan had summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner for the third consecutive day. He urged the international community to take notice of the blatant human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. On Afghan peace process, the spokesman said international community had acknowledged Pakistan’s positive facilitatory role. He said the schedule of upcoming meeting between the Taliban leaders and Prime Minister Imran Khan was being worked out.

When asked about update regarding any visit of US President Donald Trump to Pakistan, he said no date could be confirmed at the moment but added different departments were in touch to finalise it. He termed the mediation offer by President Trump on Kashmir issue “Pakistan’s big success”.

On sanctions imposed by the US on Iranian foreign minister, the spokesman said Pakistan believed in resolving the matter through negotiations and diplomacy.