Imran, Khalilzad discuss Afghan endgame

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to remain engaged with the US and other stakeholders in facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan in a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad.

Khalilzad paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister after holding a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday, where the envoy shared the outcomes of the 7th round of US-Taliban peace talks in Doha and his recent engagements in Kabul with the foreign minister.

In the Prime Minister’s meeting with Khalilzad, Khan recalled his recent interaction with President Donald Trump in Washington and emphasised that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan as well as of the broader region.

The Premier also expressed satisfaction at the evolving international consensus and interest in fully supporting efforts to achieve long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan. He underscored the need for inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations to evolve a road map for future of Afghanistan.

In the context of his recent visit to the United States, the Prime Minister underlined the importance that Pakistan attaches to a broad-based and enduring relationship between the two countries. The Prime Minister stressed that the opportunities for an expanded bilateral economic relationship must be optimally utilised.

Earlier, Khalilzad called on Foreign Minister Qureshi and briefed him about the outcomes of the ongoing negotiations with the Taliban. The foreign minister welcomed the progress achieved in the intra-Afghan Peace Conference in Doha in which all participants agreed upon a basic road map.

It was noted that ultimately the intra-Afghan dialogue would be vital to reach an agreement where Afghanistan becomes a stable, peaceful and prosperous country. It was also stressed that taking the Afghan peace process forward remained a shared responsibility. Pakistan will continue to play its supportive role for smooth progress and successful outcome of these peace efforts, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.