Fri Aug 02, 2019
August 2, 2019

Dutch law banning burka style clothing comes into force

August 2, 2019

AMSTERDAM: A new Dutch law has come into force banning face-covering clothing, including the burka and niqab worn by some conservative Muslim women, on public transport, in government buildings and at health and education institutions.

The Netherlands, long seen as a bastion of tolerance and religious freedom, is the latest European country to introduce such a ban, following the likes of France, Germany, Belgium, Austria and Denmark.

Muslim and rights groups have voiced opposition to the law, formally called the “partial ban on face-covering clothing”, and an Islamic political party in Rotterdam has said it will pay the 150-euro fines for anybody caught breaking it. Very few women in the Netherlands wear a burka or niqab and it is unclear how strenuously the law will be enforced.

