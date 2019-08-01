Dutch law banning burka style clothing comes into force

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AMSTERDAM: A new Dutch law has come into force banning face-covering clothing, including the burka and niqab worn by some conservative Muslim women, on public transport, in government buildings and at health and education institutions.
The Netherlands, long seen as a bastion of tolerance and religious freedom, is the latest European country to introduce such a ban, following the likes of France, Germany, Belgium, Austria and Denmark.
Muslim and rights groups have voiced opposition to the law, formally called the “partial ban on face-covering clothing”, and an Islamic political party in Rotterdam has said it will pay the 150-euro fines for anybody caught breaking it. Very few women in the Netherlands wear a burka or niqab and it is unclear how strenuously the law will be enforced.
