Opposition convenes APC after no-trust move failure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif said on Thursday the opposition would convene an All Parties Conference (APC) next week to devise next strategy after defeat in the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The opposition would expose the alleged horse-trading in the next session of the Senate, and those who sold their votes in the no-trust move would be held accountable, said the PML-N chief while talking to media outside the National Assembly along with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and several other opposition leaders.

PPP Chairman Bilawal called the failure of the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman as an attack on the Upper House. He said his party would hold those opposition senators accountable who sold their votes. Bilawal said the PPP would not forgive the members who betrayed the party and harmed the democracy. He said the PPP would continue its struggle inside and outside the Parliament.