close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

Rs44.08 million compensation cheques distributed

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

BARA: The administration of Khyber tribal district on Thursday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs44.08 million among 160 tribespeople belonging to the Bara tehsil.

Around 160 affectees belonging to Akakhel and Shalobar Qambarkhel tribes were compensation cheques at Khyber House in Peshawar. Khyber Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jamshed Khan, security forces officials and elders of Akakhel and Shalobar tribes attended the ceremony. The cheques were distributed among those whose houses had been either partially damaged or destroyed in militancy-related incidents. About 142 affectees whose houses were destroyed received Rs0.4 million and 18 owners partially damaged houses received Rs160,000 each.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said 4994 compensation cheques worth Rs2.54 billion have been given away to the affected tribespeople in Tirah and Bara areas so far.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar