Rs44.08 million compensation cheques distributed

BARA: The administration of Khyber tribal district on Thursday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs44.08 million among 160 tribespeople belonging to the Bara tehsil.

Around 160 affectees belonging to Akakhel and Shalobar Qambarkhel tribes were compensation cheques at Khyber House in Peshawar. Khyber Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jamshed Khan, security forces officials and elders of Akakhel and Shalobar tribes attended the ceremony. The cheques were distributed among those whose houses had been either partially damaged or destroyed in militancy-related incidents. About 142 affectees whose houses were destroyed received Rs0.4 million and 18 owners partially damaged houses received Rs160,000 each.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said 4994 compensation cheques worth Rs2.54 billion have been given away to the affected tribespeople in Tirah and Bara areas so far.