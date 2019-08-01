KP seeks BA/BSc programmes retention for 2 years

PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Department (HED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will coordinate with Higher Education Commission (HEC) for relaxation in the extension of the running BA/BSc for one or two years till proper working on launching of Associate Degree Programme across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release, this was decided at a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities’ vice-chancellors and principal/coordinators for the Joint Management Councils (JMCs) which was convened by the HED secretary.

HED Secretary Manzoor Ahmad welcomed all the participants for attending the consultative meeting. The advisor on Quality Assurance Cell gave a detailed presentation about the current scenario after HEC recent notification on BA/BSc programmes.

The HEC would be asked to give flexibility in the transition period where BA/BSc can be offered along with an Associate Degree (AD) in colleges.

It was also decided that HED KP would coordinate with the HED Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan in this regard so that joint strategy can be adopted for associate degree.

The advisor on the Quality Assurance Cell informed the participants that there were more than 120 public sector colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under HED, where BA/BSc/B Com programmes were offered. Admission to these colleges would start soon after result declaration by various boards in KP.

The universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have not worked so far for the proper structure of Associate Degree (AD) except for a couple of universities.

The transition from BA/BSc to AD programme may be gradual. Initially, the scheme for studies for BA/BSc may be adopted with minimum changes for AD.

Further, there shall be no admission in MA/MSc programmes after December 31, 2020. This was allowed for a transition period whereas universities will work on it properly. It was noted that there were policy gaps in recent HEC notification as this does not provide a clear timeline for the completion of the transition period.