Substandard vaccines: August 8 fixed for framing charges against accused

PESHAWAR: An accountability court on Thursday handed over copies of a reference to officials of the health department and a private company owner about the misuse of authority and supply of substandard vaccines during a dengue outbreak in 2017 in the provincial capital and other parts of the province.

The accountability court judge, Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, handed over copies of the reference to the accused including the then Health Services DG Ayub Roz, Programme Manager Dr Afsar Anwar, Director Administration Dr Jamal Abdul Nasir, Procurement Officer Adil Shah, Entomologist IVC/MCP KP Salahuddin and Shahid Riaz, owner of Al-Abtageen Enterprises, in the court and fixed August 8 for framing charges against them in the reference.

In the reference, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had claimed that the Al-Abtageen Enterprises supplied unauthorised insecticides on highly exorbitant rates and it also caused a financial loss of Rs70 million to the national exchequer, resulting in the death of 70 innocent citizens due to greed, wilful negligence and incompetence of the accused.

It was claimed in the reference that the Procurement Committee had illegally approved ineligible bidder for supply of dengue control items.

“The bidders were not evaluated on the criteria mentioned in the Standard Bidding Documents. The offers of the firms that committed up to 30 percent supply in 3 days at much lower rates, which was enough to meet the emergency needs, were rejected,” the Bureau said, adding that the committee selected and approved the firm M/S Al-Abtageen Enterprises for supply of insecticides/larvicides at exorbitant rates, which is a general order supplier having no authorised dealership of any of the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved manufacturers and has rejected the bids of genuine authorised dealers of WHO-approved manufacturers.

The anti-graft body further stated in the reference that the M/S Al-Abtageen Enterprises claimed to have supplied insecticides/larvicides manufactured by the WHO-approved firm M/S BASF Ltd, while the said company denied the import of their insecticides to Pakistan and its sale to the suspicious company.

It was also pointed out in the reference that the provincial government allocated funds on August 23, 2017, and supply orders were issued on September 18, 2017, after a waste of almost one month.

The reference said the supplies were also not consumed till the end of November 2017 and the stock of dengue control items completely ended as late as on January 11, 2018, and thus there was no need of procurement of such a huge quantity on an emergency basis.

In conclusion, the Bureau claimed that the evidence collected during investigation established that the accused persons being in connivance with each other by misusing their authority caused a colossal loss of Rs69,740,000 to the exchequer and have also caused loss of lives of 70 innocent citizens. The NAB claimed that the suspects have committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices/misuse of authority under the NAO 1999.