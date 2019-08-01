Muslim Aid Pakistan hands supplies to PDMA

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with Muslim Aid Pakistan, is supporting and providing relief to the temporarily displaced people of newly-merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residing at the Bakakhel Camp. A delegation from Muslim Aid Pakistan handed over educational supplies to PDMA on Thursday, said a press release.

The supplies included school uniforms, shoes and chairs for 1,500 marginalised and deserving students at the primary level. On the occasion, Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Abid Majeed, Director General of PDMA Parvaiz Khan, Director Complex Emergency Wing PDMA Zeeshan Abdullah, representatives of PDMA, TDP Secretariat including Secretary TDP Secretariat were also present.

Abid Majeed appreciated the support of Muslim Aid and said that the provincial government would continue to support those students. PDMA Director General Parvaiz Khan said that children would have a conducive learning environment at school, which will improve the quality of education and students’ performance.