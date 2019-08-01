A novel far from the ordinary

Rawalpindi: Jandar (mill), a novel from Akhtar Raza Saleemi, captured amid the culture of a village surrounded by hills and a rivulet with challenging experiences of the characters within this book keeps readers turning page after page long into the night.

The novelist is a gifted writer. Readers enjoy the creative pinches his ideas spawn. He writes deep characters and adds settings that richly paint heart wrenching scenes. His hero finds himself between precipices and rough paths.

In an era when the age-old grinding of grain in a pair of millstone has become obsolete, Saleemi chooses Wali Khan as his central character who emerges not as a hero who can beat the system, but a survivor fond of reading books and operating jandar, with no practical experience of life except a short time marriage with her cousin, Hajra.

Emotional aura of the novel forms its dominant tone. It pervades and emanates from every passage of the book. Wali Khan grew up amidst the sound of his family Jandar – even in his mother’s womb -- and that sound possessed the spark of life for him. He didn’t like to live in the city as his son Raheel wished. He simply loved the place where he could listen to the sweet sound of Jandar.

As a child he had no sense of knowing about other people around except that they were all somehow equal; the class structure in the village was horizontal. There was only one class. Nobody was interested in getting on top of anybody else. There was no elite upper-class social order which his son represented. He being an officer felt embarrassed about being known as the son of a jandaroi (miller).

Wali Khan would spend most of the time with Baba Jamal Din. Although Wali Khan’s father was real nephew of Jamal Din but they were like friends. Wali also got enamoured of Jamal Din as he would tell him stories, which helped lessen Wali Khan’s grief over loss of father.

The novel had to be written that way. How else can a novel convey the sensation of waiting for the ominous knock of death on the door, when there is no one to pour a sack of grain into the millstone hopper, or store it above the millstones in a bin on the floor above?

Jandar is an engrossing read because of its moods and altering scenes that create stories full of fascinating memories. It’s an external as well as internal perspective of a man's battle with self in the face of modern conditions of life.

Readers of conservative classic novels who flirt with that kind of stuff might not find this novel as endearing as I did.