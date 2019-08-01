Plant for Pakistan drive launched

Rawalpindi: Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Tariq Salam Marwat inaugurated Plant for Pakistan campaign by Forest Department by planting a sapling at Rawalpindi Gymkhana here Thursday.

While conversing at this occasion, Tariq Salam Marwat said that trees contribute to their environment by providing oxygen, improving air quality, climate amelioration, conserving soil and supporting wildlife. He said that tree plantation programmes are held just before the onset of the monsoons so that the saplings can get plenty of water to grow.

Furthermore he added that tree plantation is an activity that we can all participate in for improving our environment. It is the need of hour to spread the word and make people realise that in order to cope with the merging threat of global warming, every one of us is needed to take part in plantation campaign and play our part as a responsible citizen. DFO North Abaas Ali said that almost 40,000 plants will be planted during this campaign. He said that this campaign is named ‘Plant for Pakistan’ in accordance with 14 August in order to attract more and more people so everyone can be a part of this public welfare campaign in national interest.