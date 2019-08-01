‘Govt must ensure facilitation of a common man’

Islamabad: Presiding over the anti-encroachments committee meeting, Federal Minister for Interior, Brigadier (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that all citizens must be facilitated at every level.

There should be identified areas in every sector for kiosks, minimum of one and maximum depending upon the requirement of people. Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Zafar Mirza, relevant MNAs, Chairman CDA, Representative of MCI and officials of Ministry of Interior were also present during the meeting.

SAPM Zafar Mirza in agreement with Interior Minister supported the idea of identifying areas in every sector. CDA chairman presented the proposed locations for Kiosks that included 12 urban and 7 rural locations.

Main areas identified for facilitations include Park Road near Rawal Dam Bridge, Park Road opposite Shahzad Town, Taramari Chowk, Bhara Kahu, Murree Road, Khanna Bridge, Chamber Road (Rawat), G-7/2 opposite Blue Area, G-7/3 Near Iqbal Hall, G-8/3 Blue Area near PIMS, G-9/2 opposite Markaz, I-9/1 near STP, F-10/3 Opposite Markaz and F-11/2 Opposite Markaz.

It was also proposed that there will be unified template for Kiosk designs across the city. The committee unanimously agreed upon the identified areas and further proposed to choose a site near Poly Clinic considering the influx of people.

The next meeting of committee is due around mid-August in which execution plan of the given proposal shall be finalised.

“It is our responsibility to ensure efficient administration of the city and facilitate our people. All possible measures should be taken to make this city an exemplary capital” said Ijaz Shah. The meeting concluded with the promise that rule of law and facilitation of every citizen shall be made the top priority and practice.