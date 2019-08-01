3,154 emergency victims rescued last month

Rawalpindi: The District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr. Abdul Rahman expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the plane crash.

All Officers and Officials of Rescue 1122 also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the crash and prayed for the higher rewards of the martyrs and courage for the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

Dr Abdur Rahman also appreciates the Fire-fighter’s efforts to contain the fire into only few effected houses and saved the entire village from a big disaster. He said, fire-fighters bravely extinguished the aircraft crash fire and minimize the loss of public property and lives. Furthermore, he also paid rich tributes to the army aviation officials including both Pilot Officers and the Crew Members on their efforts till last breath to take the plane out of the populated town.

Dr. Abdur Rahman also carried out performance review of emergency operations in Rawalpindi during monthly review meeting to ensure quality emergency care without any discrimination. It has been observed that 3154 victims of emergencies were rescued in 3282 rescue operations during the month of July in all over the Rawalpindi district.

The emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded to include, 953 road traffic accidents, 1727 medical emergencies, 120 fire incidents, 118 crimes, 7 Drowning, 2 building collapses, 1 explosions and 354 were miscellaneous operations.

In Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 rescued 3154 victims of emergencies in the month of July while responded to 3282 emergency calls which includes 953 road traffic accidents, 1727 medical emergencies, 120 fire emergencies, 118 crime calls, 7 Drowning, 2 building collapsed incidents, 1 explosions and 354 other miscellaneous emergencies. Furthermore out of 3,154 rescued victims 732 have been provided first aid at the site and 2264 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.