‘Action to be re-initiated against drug peddlers, land grabbers’

Islamabad: The IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered initiation of full throttle re-invigorated action against drugs mafia and land mafia at once.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting which was attended by all DIGs, all SSPs, all Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs. The IGP further said that in order to curb and detect crime effective strategy should be followed.

IGP emphasized on taking effective action against beggars, traffic violators, and follows a comprehensive plan to help prevent/detect crime. The IGP appreciated overall performance of operations and ITP respectively. He had thread-barely reviewed performance of all zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs as well.

The IGP appreciated the overall performance of SHO secretariat Asjid Mehmood and awarded him CC-I along with cash reward of Rs10,000. The IGP further maintained that policy of “Pehle Salam, phir Kalam” should be continued and grievance of citizens should be addressed on priority bases. Respect and dignity of citizens must be up held and in this regard zero tolerance will be meted out ot the police officials involved in un-courteous behaviour. The IGP said that our vision is to make Islamabad police not only as a model police force rather to be recognized at the International level.

The IGP made it clear that in future no challan will be passed without signatures of zonal SP. The IGP directed Dig Operations to keep on holding crime meetings and reviewing all challans on fourth night bases. In regards to Islamabad Traffic he appreciated the performance of SSP ITP. However he further directed him to improve the existing challan facility against the violators. This would in return curtail the traffic accidents.

The IGP further directed all zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the policy of God fearing and merit based. The IGP directed all zonal SPs to ensure quality of investigation as well as challaning. Last of all he said that on 1st of September next crime meeting will be held “Strict disciplinary action will be initiated against those exhibiting poor performance.