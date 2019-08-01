AIOU admissions

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set August 19 as the last for applying admissions in its merit-based programmes, including PhD, MPhil, MS and BS.

The admissions could only be applied through online. The University has introduced a comprehensive digital communication network that facilitates the students of higher education in the admission process.

According to Director Admissions, for its autumn 2019 semester, the University has opened admissions for PhD Physics, Chemistry, MS/MPil Chemistry, Physics and Mass Communication. The BS programs include Physic, Botany, Mathematics, Statistics and Environment sciences.

These programs are arranged only in Islamabad Campus. For the coming semester, the AIOU has also launched BS Computer Science program for Lahore, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, besides Rawalpindi, Islamabad Campuses.