70 cops punished on various counts

Islamabad: DIG Headquarters Muhammad Saleem held an orderly room in which 70 police officials appeared. They were awarded punishments on various counts.

In addition to that, police officials had also requested for their postings/transfers in various formations. It is worth mentioning that on the bases of merit 13 police officials punishments were set-aside, five police officials’ punishments were reduced, 10 forfeited services were restored while appeals of three ex-constables were dismissed. Besides those 39 police officials postings/transfers were taken place on purely merit bases.