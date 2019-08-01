close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
August 2, 2019

Haris, Shahzad into Greetings Championship pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Shahzad Ali and Haris Iqbal reached the pre-quarter-finals of the $10,000 Greetings Squash Championship 2019 in Isesaki, Japan on Thursday.

Unseeded Shahzad Ali defeated 9/16th seed Ben Coates of England 9-11, 11-1, 11-4, 11-3 in the first round. 9/16th seed Haris Iqbal smashed unseeded Inwoo Lee of Korea 11-9, 11-7, 11-7.

Shahzad will face fifth seed Tang Ming Hong of Hong Kong and Haris will play against seventh seed Ryosei Kobayashi of Japan in the second round. Shahzad, ranked 448th, is an under-19 player from Lahore who turned professional this year and has so far played two international PSA events. Haris, ranked 331st, is from Peshawar who turned professional last year and has so far played eight PSA tournaments.

