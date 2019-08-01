Nerve-wracking wins for WAPDA, teams; NBP, SSGC stroll into semis

KARACHI: NBP, SSGC, WAPDA and WAPDA (Whites) moved into the semi-finals of the 65th Air Marshal Nur Khan (late) National Hockey Championship here at the Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium on Thursday.

After a nail-biting battle, WAPDA (Whites) overcame Army 5-4 in the first quarter-final. Abdul Jabbar opened the scoring for Army in the 5th minute via penalty corner (PC). Amjad then made it 2-0 in the 7th minute but Waheed scored for WAPDA (Whites) just before the first quarter ended.

Babar equalized for WAPDA (Whites) in the 21st minute through a brilliant field goal. However, Army’s Zahid crafted two sensational goals in as many minutes to help his team end the second quarter leading 4-2.

In the 37th minute, Ahmed reduced the deficit for WAPDA (Whites) as they kept Army under pressure throughout the third quarter. Army were then completely outplayed by their rivals with goals in the 47th minute and then just before the whistle sealed the victory for WAPDA (Whites).

In another high-voltage last eight clash, Haleem Usman’s late strike helped WAPDA beat PIA 3-2 and enter the semis. Samiullah scored the opening goal for WAPDA in the first quarter. After an intense field play, PIA were able to equalise in the 25th minute through Shahzeb’s brilliant strike.

However, WAPDA regained lead in the 37th minute when Haleem Usman darted the ball home. Both the teams battled hard in a lively fourth quarter before Shahzeb levelled for PIA. But just before the final whistle, Haleem managed to score and complete a nerve-wracking win for WAPDA.

Meanwhile, Abu Bakr’s second-minute goal helped NBP defeat Navy 1-0. Navy made several attempts but their forwards remained unable to penetrate strong NBP defence. Despite getting six penalty corners, Navy failed to capitalise.

SSGC blasted their way into semis after thrashing Army (Whites) 5-0. A disciplined performance by SSGC helped them outplaying hapless Army (Whites). Mubashir scored for SSGC in the opening minute through a PC and then netted his second ten minutes later.

Mubashir completed his hat-trick when he rolled the ball into the net in the 28th minute on a PC. Army (Whites) tightened their defence in the last two quarters but SSGC still managed to score two more goals and complete thumping win over their opponents.