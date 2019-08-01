US calls for release of jailed Chinese ‘cyber-dissident’

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Thursday it was “deeply concerned” by the 12-year jail term handed earlier this week to Chinese “cyber-dissident” Huang Qi and called for his immediate release.

Huang ran a website called “64 Tianwang” -- named after the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protesters -- that reported on sensitive topics including human rights and local corruption. It is blocked in mainland China.

On Monday, he was convicted of “leaking national state secrets and providing state secrets to foreign entities” and handed the tough sentence -- one of the harshest handed down to a dissident since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, according to court records.

“The United States is deeply concerned by the sentencing of online activist Huang Qi to 12 years in prison,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. “We call on China to immediately release Huang, and to allow him access to his family, medical care,” she said.