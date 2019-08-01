Dutch ban on burqas in public places takes effect

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands banned the wearing of a face-covering veil, such as a burqa or niqab, in public buildings and on transport from Thursday as a contentious law on the garment worn by some Muslim women came into force.

The Dutch legislation was passed in June 2018 after more than a decade of political debate on the subject. The far-right politician Geert Wilders had proposed the face-covering veil ban back in 2005.

“From now on the wearing of clothing which covers the face is banned in educational facilities, public institutions and buildings, as well as hospitals and public transport,” the Dutch interior ministry said in a statement.

It added that it was important in such public places to be recognised and seen, which besides the burqa, also bans a face-covering helmet or hood. A person could be fined 150 euros.