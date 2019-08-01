close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
AFP
August 2, 2019

India’s top court takes over contentious teen rape case

World

AFP
August 2, 2019

NEW DELHI: India´s top court on Thursday ordered a major state to pay compensation to a teenage girl accusing a prominent lawmaker of rape and moved the case to the capital, amid growing calls for authorities to properly address the long-running saga.

The allegations, first raised by the 19-year-old against legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh state in 2017, have taken on national significance as he was from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

It sparked further public outrage and drew the attention of the Supreme Court this week after the girl was critically hurt when a truck smashed into the car she was travelling in on Sunday, with her family alleging it was arranged by Sengar.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered the national Central Bureau of Investigation, which has assumed jurisdiction of the case from local police, to complete their probe into the crash in seven days.

He set a time limit for the trial process and instructed Uttar Pradesh to pay 2.5 million rupees ($36,172) to the victim by Friday. “The trial in the case shall commence forthwith on a day-to-day basis and the trial shall be completed within 45 days,” Gogoi said. Sengar, a four-term legislator, was only expelled from the party on Thursday after public pressure on the state´s chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a BJP stalwart, to take action. The girl´s family has been beset by a string of tragedies, with two of her aunts dying in the crash.

