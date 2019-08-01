Princess Haya receives brother’s backing on Twitter

AMMAN: Princess Haya of Jordan, embroiled in a bitter legal battle with her husband the ruler of Dubai, has received support from her brother in the form of a photo on Twitter.

Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein posted the picture on the social network on Wednesday evening, showing the two on a sofa, the 44-year-old prince´s arm around the princess. “Today with my sister, the apple of my eye, Haya bint Al-Hussein,” read the caption.

The post was one of the first public comments from the royal family amid a dispute between the princess and her husband, Emirati premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum. Prince Ali´s tweet came hours after a judge in the UK decided that their legal battle over their children´s welfare will be heard by the High Court in London in November.

Haya, the daughter of the late king Hussein of Jordan and half-sister of King Abdullah II, reportedly fled the UAE months ago. She has applied for a British forced marriage protection order and wardship of their children, as well as a non-molestation order for herself.

Sheikh Mohammed has applied to the High Court for the summary return of the children to Dubai. Wednesday´s photo sparked hundreds of comments from Twitter users showing solidarity with the princess.

“We hope that she wins her case and lives in safety and security,” wrote lawyer Ali al-Baraisa. Another user, Rashed, wrote “Don´t be afraid... we are all with you”. In 2004, Princess Haya became the sixth wife of Sheikh Mohammed, who is believed to have more than 20 children.

Activists say attempts by her and two of Sheikh Mohammed´s daughters to escape the UAE throw a harsh spotlight on the country´s rights record, which has tried to present a glitzy and modern image to the West.